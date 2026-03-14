TN Assembly polls: Annamalai endorses EPS as CM face at Thondamuthur rally

COIMBATORE: Edappadi K Palaniswami is an example of a political leader who stands with the people, and there is no difference of opinion over him becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, said former TN BJP president K Annamalai, at a street campaign organised by the BJP in Thondamuthur constituency on Friday.

Praising AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Annamalai highlighted his experience as an MLA and chief minister, and his simplicity and approachable nature. He pointed out that Palaniswami understands the farming community as a farmer himself.

Describing Thondamuthur as a continuing fort for the AIADMK, he said that while his party had conducted street campaigns at 22,530 locations across the state, the level of women’s participation here was unexpected because of AIADMK leader SP Velumani’s influence and popularity.

Annamalai criticised the DMK’s governance, claiming that while the party had given Rs 37,000 to every family, it had burdened each household with Rs 2.72 lakh in debt per ration card.

“Women will not vote for the DMK merely for such financial assistance while failing to provide a safe environment for them,” he said.

Referring to the recent sexual assault and murder of a minor girl in Vilathikulam, Annamalai said this single incident was an example that the state lacks women’s safety.

Annamalai also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned as the DMK is blocking central schemes and adding to the state’s debt burden.