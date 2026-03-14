Wholesale business drops as hotels, institutions stay off the market

CHENNAI: The West Asia conflict-triggered LPG shortage is having a ripple effect on the wholesale food grain markets, with slowdown already visible in falling orders from hotels and institutional buyers – traditionally the backbone of the wholesale food supply chain.

Traders say a clearer picture of the impact is expected by Monday.

“Hotels and institutions account for more than half of our business. With some of them either shutting down temporarily or cutting back operations because of the LPG shortage, our sales have dropped by about 20%,” said Ashok Kumar, manager of Magizhchi, a shop operating in the Chennai’s wholesale food grain market in Koyambedu.

“Earlier, we used to get enquiries from nearly 50 customers a day. Now it has come down to about 25,” he said.

The slowdown is particularly worrying for traders who depend on daily bulk purchases by restaurants, small hotels, caterers and hostels. These establishments typically procure rice, pulses, wheat, edible oil and other staples in large volumes from wholesale markets.