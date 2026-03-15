12-year-old tusker dies due to intestinal ulcer in Coimbatore's Sirumugai forest range

COIMBATORE: A 12-year-old tusker was found dead allegedly due to intestinal ulcer at Pethikuttai in Sirumugai forest range. The animal, unable to manage the pain, had reached near the Bhavani Sagar backwaters where it died, as the pachyderms, suspecting danger to his health, usually end their lives near the water source.

According to sources, though the animal was found dead three days ago, the carcass was noticed by the field level staff on Saturday morning. Subsequently, Sirumugai forest range officer K Manoj engaged with Veterinary Assistant Surgeons K Vijayaragavan of Wildlife Transit and Treatment Centre Pethikuttai and C Thiyagarajan of Kovanur (Animal Husbandry Department) to carry out the postmortem.

The animal's tusks were intact and during the postmortem the veterinarians noticed the ulcer symptom to the sub adult animal and said it could have happened when the animal consumed more fodder.

"The elephants can experience abdominal pain usually due to over-eating of fodder. However, most of them manage to deal with the pain but some don't," said a forest department official.

After postmortem, the animal carcass was left for scavengers such as leopard, dholes, wild boar, etc.