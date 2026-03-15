27 rescued from bonded labour near Salem

SALEM: Twenty seven persons, including women and children, were rescued from bonded labour at Devanna Goundanur village near Sangagiri after an inspection by revenue officials.

Officials said Devanna Goundanur Village Administrative Officer Sathish Prabhu (39) conducted an inspection in the village along with revenue officials after receiving a tip-off. During the inspection, they found that a man, identified as Arjun Satharabhus Donde from Maharashtra, had brought 10 men and 8 women along with their nine children from their area about four-and-a-half months ago.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the group had earlier been made to work as bonded labourers in Karnataka for about three months. For the past one-and-a-half months, they had been working in an agricultural field at Velayeekadu in Devanna Goundanur village.

Officials said the accused had allegedly taken possession of their mobile phones and did not permit them to go elsewhere for work, forcing them to work as bonded labourers.

All the workers were rescued, and further action is being taken, said officials.