28-year-old Pondy woman set on fire by man near police station dies in GH
PUDUCHERRY: A 28-year-old woman, who was admitted to the government general hospital in Puducherry on Friday night after she was set on fire near the Odiansalai police station by a man whom she was allegedly in a relationship with, succumbed to burns on Saturday. The accused, who also sustained burns in the attack, is under medical treatment, the police said.
Sharmila, daughter of Munusamy and a resident of Uppalam, got into a relationship with Joseph (35), son of Marianathan from Indira Nagar. During the course of their relationship, Sharmila, who was a teacher in a private school, learnt that Joseph was already married and that he was estranged from his wife. She also discovered that he was in a relationship with another woman as well. Following this, Sharmila ended the relationship, which led to frequent arguments between the two. Their altercation also created issues at Sharmila’s workplace, due to which she quit the school and joined a popular textile shop on Anna Salai.
Joseph, however, frequented the shop as well and harassed Sharmila when she refused to talk. Based on a complaint by Sharmila, the Odiansalai police summoned Joseph and warned him.
On Friday night, while Sharmila was walking back home from work, Joseph confronted her near the Odiansalai police station and forced her to continue the relationship. When she refused and attempted to leave, he set her on fire, the police said. Sharmila, who clutched on to Joseph, ran screaming.
Passers-by doused the flames and sent Sharmila to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute by ambulance. She, however, died on Saturday without responding to treatment, the police added.
Meanwhile, Joseph, who sustained burn injuries to his hand while committing the crime, surrendered at the Odiansalai police station. He is undergoing treatment at JIPMER, the police said. The Odiansalai police have registered a case of murder against Joseph.