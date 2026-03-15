28-year-old Pondy woman set on fire by man near police station dies in GH

PUDUCHERRY: A 28-year-old woman, who was admitted to the government general hospital in Puducherry on Friday night after she was set on fire near the Odiansalai police station by a man whom she was allegedly in a relationship with, succumbed to burns on Saturday. The accused, who also sustained burns in the attack, is under medical treatment, the police said.

Sharmila, daughter of Munusamy and a resident of Uppalam, got into a relationship with Joseph (35), son of Marianathan from Indira Nagar. During the course of their relationship, Sharmila, who was a teacher in a private school, learnt that Joseph was already married and that he was estranged from his wife. She also discovered that he was in a relationship with another woman as well. Following this, Sharmila ended the relationship, which led to frequent arguments between the two. Their altercation also created issues at Sharmila’s workplace, due to which she quit the school and joined a popular textile shop on Anna Salai.