All vacancies filled in TN health department: Minister Ma Subramanian

PUDUKKOTTAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said there are currently no vacancies in the health department, with all posts in government hospitals filled.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating new facilities at the government medical college hospital, he said when the DMK government assumed office, around 40% of posts in the health sector were vacant. Over the past five years, the government has filled about 40,000 posts through various recruitment methods, ensuring that not a single medical post remains vacant now.

About one lakh people are diagnosed with cancer every year in Tamil Nadu, and the government is expanding cancer treatment centres to improve care. He also said that over two crore people have benefited from the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme so far.

Subramanian said the government’s focus has been to encourage people to seek treatment in government hospitals, and claimed the effort has achieved more than 50% success. He added that the number of patients visiting government hospitals has increased compared to the previous AIADMK regime.

Earlier, HE inaugurated a 20-bed additional building at Keeranur Government Hospital built at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore and a cancer radiotherapy centre with a telecobalt treatment machine at the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital built at a cost of Rs 5.36 crore.