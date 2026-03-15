'Artificial cultivation of hump-backed mahseer key to protecting the endangered species'

NILGIRIS: An awareness programme about the critically endangered hump-backed mahseer (Tor remadevii) was held for tribal people and forest staff in and around the Moyar River.

Officials of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) held the programme with the help of scientists from the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) and Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Chennai.

The freshwater fish is endemic to the Western Ghats and found only in the Moyar River.

A special training programme was also held on March 12 and 13 at Theppakkadu and Thengumarahada within the Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve for the Anti-Poaching Watchers working in Masinagudi, Singara, Sigur, Nilgiri Eastern Slope (NES), Kargudi (in MTR) and Bhavani Sagar forest ranges.

Scientist Dr Shameer of the AIWC along with Assistant Professors E Suresh and A Pavin Kumar of the Fisheries University created awareness among the forest department staff and the participating tribal persons on the distribution of the fish.