Bala Naga Devi is TN’s first woman intelligence chief

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday appointed Director General of Police (DGP) B Bala Naga Devi as the head of the state Intelligence wing, making her the first woman to hold the post.

A 1995-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Devi was, prior to her new posting, serving as DGP of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)-CID.

Holding a B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and a Master’s in Police Administration, Naga Devi has held several key administrative and operational positions in the state police during her career.

Her new position as Director General of Police (Intelligence) is a post upgraded from the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

Further, in related transfer orders issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dheeraj Kumar, IGP Santhosh Kumar has been given additional charge as ADGP, Economic Offences Wing-CID, after the post was downgraded from the DGP rank.

Similarly, IGP Rupesh Kumar Meena has been given additional charge as ADGP, Civil Supplies CID, following the post’s downgrade from the DGP rank, the home secretary’s order stated.