Gym, museum opened at Semmozhi Park in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Residents of Coimbatore have a new space for fitness, learning and community engagement with the inauguration of several facilities at Semmozhi Park in Gandhipuram.

A world-class gymnasium built at a cost of Rs 85 lakh with private contributions was inaugurated on Friday night. At the same event, a museum developed by the Tamil Nadu Department of Museums at a cost of Rs 1 crore and a prison department outlet selling products made by inmates of the Coimbatore Central Prison were also opened to the public.

The facilities were inaugurated by Ganapathy P Rajkumar, Member of Parliament from Coimbatore, and Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, District Collector, in the presence of CCMC Mayor K Ranganayaki, and Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran.

Officials also laid the foundation stone for a terrarium, an indoor forest model display, to be developed at the park at an estimated cost of Rs 1.98 crore.

The newly opened gymnasium, located inside the park's knowledge centre complex, spans about 3,000 square feet and is fully air-conditioned. It is equipped with modern fitness machines designed to support a range of workouts.

The facility includes cardio equipment that promotes heart health through activities such as brisk walking, running, cycling and step exercises. It also features muscle-strengthening machines and stretching equipment that help improve flexibility and joint mobility.

To enhance the workout experience, the gym is equipped with sound and lighting systems, and trained fitness instructors have been appointed to guide users.

City officials said the new facilities aim to promote healthier lifestyles while making Semmozhi Park a vibrant public space for residents and visitors alike.