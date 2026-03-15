‘Have enough stock of petrol, diesel for nine days in TN’

CHENNAI: M Annadurai, state-level coordinator for oil and gas industry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, on Saturday said there was adequate stock of petrol and diesel and there was no need to panic.

Addressing media persons after attending the meeting chaired by the chief minister, Annadurai on Saturday said the current stock itself was adequate for nine more days while more supply through pipelines and wagons was coming as usual.

Further, Annadurai said the panic buying for a couple of days this week resulted in a 100% increase in the sale of petrol and a 75% increase in diesel sale.

On domestic LPG, he said – as per the GOI instructions – the minimum required interval for people in urban areas to book a new cylinder now is 25 days, while for those in rural areas is 45 days.

On commercial LPG, he said 20% of earlier supply was being provided now on a priority basis, with hospitals on top priority.