Have not held alliance talks with TVK: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: A day after reports of the TVK’s possibility of joining the NDA bloc, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday indicated that it was unlikely by stating that his party never held talks with actor Vijay or his supporters.

To a query at an event in Chennai on whether the TVK would join the NDA, the AIADMK leader said, “Till now, we have not held talks with them. Then how will an alliance form?’ He said it was only the media that was repeatedly stating that an alliance would be formed.

Meanwhile, TVK deputy general secretary CT Nirmal Kumar earlier in the day posted a statement on X, which was the first official reaction after Friday’s party meeting in which district secretaries reportedly expressed their opinions on getting into an alliance for the upcoming election.

Neither denying the discussion on Friday nor explicitly ruling out the possibility of an alliance, Kumar said, “Various items pertaining to the TVK is, as usual, being spread through media daily based on speculations”.