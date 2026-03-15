Lack of toilet, proper water supply leave K Pudur residents in Madurai high and dry

MADURAI: Residents of K Pudur in Kachirayanpatti panchayat near Melur have alleged that they are struggling without basic sanitation, drinking water, and transport facilities. However, officials denied major lapses in the water supply.

TNIE visited the area and found that around 150 families are living in the village without essential amenities such as common toilets, bus services, and proper roads. Though the panchayat authorities have implemented the Cauvery Drinking Water Scheme, villagers claim that water is supplied only on Thursdays and Fridays for about one hour. There is no separate overhead tank for the scheme, forcing many residents to fetch water from the Aruvimalai natural spring located nearly two kilometres away from the settlement. The spring water now appears muddy, and small frogs are often seen in it.

Speaking to TNIE, resident C Mookammal (50) said that those who can afford it purchase water by paying Rs 15 per pot. “As agricultural labourers, we cannot afford to spend money on drinking water every day. Since there is no separate overhead tank for storage, the supplied water gets mixed with borewell water, giving it a sour taste and making it unfit for drinking and cooking. We are forced to walk from the village to fetch at least four pots of water daily,” she said.

Mookammal added that the situation worsens during the summer season when the spring water level drops drastically, forcing villagers to wait in long queues for hours to collect water.

She also alleged that quarrying activities in the surrounding areas have made the spring water more dusty and polluted. “The panchayat authorities should at least safeguard the spring by constructing side walls and covering it,” she said.