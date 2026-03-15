Left parties firm on getting more seats in DMK bloc

CHENNAI: Seat-sharing talks between the ruling DMK and the Left parties are stuck, as the two allies, CPM and CPI, want more seats than the six each allotted to them in the 2021 Assembly polls in the DMK alliance.

Sources in the CPM said the next round of talks with the DMK has now been postponed to March 17.

Reiterating the party’s stand, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the party had already conveyed its demand to the DMK’s negotiation team. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said the DMK had cited the entry of several new parties into the alliance as a reason for not being able to allot more seats.

Shanmugam, however, said the explanation was not convincing. He pointed out that the Congress party got more seats than the last poll and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), which recently joined the alliance, was also expected to get more seats than other existing alliance partners.