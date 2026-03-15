LPG crisis pushes up tea, fritter prices at small eateries in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to reflect in the prices of tea, coffee and snacks at several eateries across Tiruchy, with small vendors increasing the cost by a few rupees to cope with soaring fuel costs and irregular supply.

Tea stall owners said that under normal circumstances, a 19.5-kg commercial LPG cylinder costs between `1,400 and `1,600 when supplied through agencies.

However, with the ongoing shortage, many vendors are forced to procure cylinders in the open market paying between `4,500 and `6,000. A cylinder that typically lasts about a week is now difficult to source, affecting daily cooking operations.

In commercial localities such as Thennur, Thillai Nagar and Puthur, the price of a cup of tea has gone up by `2 to `5. Tea, which was earlier sold for around `10 or `12, is now priced at `12 or `15 in several shops. Coffee prices have risen to nearly `18 and `20 in some places.

Vendors have also increased the prices of snacks such as vada and other fried items by about `3 depending on the area. Parcel tea, which is popular among customers purchasing tea for groups, has seen a sharper increase, with prices touching nearly `45 in some outlets.

A tea stall owner in Puthur said the revision became unavoidable after purchasing a commercial LPG cylinder for `4,600 recently. "This is a busy area and the stove runs almost the entire day. With cylinders costing this much, we had no choice but to increase the price slightly," he said, adding that snack prices were also revised.

Another tea stall owner in Thennur, S Jainulabdin, said the shortage has also shifted customer flow in some areas. With a few nearby bigger eateries temporarily stopping the sale of tea and coffee due to the lack of cylinders, more customers have been visiting shops that are still functioning. "The demand has increased, and we had to raise the price slightly to manage the costs," he said.

However, some vendors have chosen not to revise prices yet. Nassar, who runs a tea stall near Gandhi Market, said he continues to sell tea at the old rate of `10. "Many load workers depend on this shop. I am trying to manage the losses for now," he said, noting that larger tea chains with multiple outlets in the city have already increased prices.

Regular customers say the increase is beginning to affect everyday expenditure. M Sathish, member of a local band troupe in Marsingpetai, said he has cut down on tea. "I used to drink four or five cups a day. Now I limit it to two because tea and a vada together cost nearly `40,"he said.

Fast food stalls in areas such as Beemanagar and near the Tiruchy Railway Junction have also slightly increased prices. Vendors said items like fried rice, noodles and other snacks have gone up by around `5. Similarly, a few eateries selling mixed rice near the junction said the price of a plate of fried rice has been increased by `5, taking it to around `30.

Office-bearers of the Tiruchy Tea Stall Owners Association said the association has not yet taken any official decision on revising prices, and individual shop owners are adjusting rates depending on their operating costs and availability of LPG cylinders.