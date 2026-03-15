LPG crisis: Rs 2/unit power subsidy for eateries in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: After chairing a high-level meeting here to discuss the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced a few relief measures, including a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit of additional power consumed by hotels that switch to electric cooking, to tackle the situation until the crisis is over.

Other measures include relaxation of norms for certain types of industrial establishments to switch to alternative fuels, loans and subsidies for MSMEs to buy electric stoves and heaters, increased procurement of milk by Aavin to mitigate any reduction in demand from commercial establishments, and constitution of state-level and district-level committees to monitor the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders in a fair manner to establishments like hospitals and educational institutions that need them on a priority basis.

Addressing the media after the meeting, TNEB chairman and managing director J Radhakrishan said the CM has instructed that the subsidy of Rs 2 per unit for additional power usage be provided to all restaurants, cloud kitchens, tea shops and other types of eateries even if they did not hold a licence at present as an establishment involved in food business.

“We are not going to check if the additional usage is indeed because of electric cooking or due to use of air conditioners or anything else,” he said, adding that the subsidy will be available for every additional unit than their present power usage so that it is easier for them to avail of the benefit.