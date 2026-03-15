Lyricist Vairamuthu gets Jnanpith Award, 3rd Tamil to win honour

CHENNAI: Renowned Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has been conferred the 60th Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary honour, for the year 2025. Conferred by the Bharatiya Jnanpith, the award has been presented annually since 1961 to an author for their “outstanding contribution to literature”.

Vairamuthu is the third Tamil literary luminary to receive the award after PV Akilandam aka Akilan in 1975 and novelist Jayakanthan in 2002.

Vairamuthu, apart from being a lyricist, has penned over 30 books, including poetry collections and novels. Some of his notable literary works are the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning ‘Kallikkattu Ithikasam’, ‘Karuvachchi Kaviyam’, Poems of Vairamuthu, and ‘Moondram Ulagappor’. His works have also been translated into English and Indian languages like Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed immense joy over the announcement. Taking to ‘X’, Stalin said that Vairamuthu, who has mastered both traditional and modern poetry, truly deserves the honour for his innovations in Tamil literature. “If Kalaignar Karunanidhi were alive today, he would have embraced and celebrated the poet. I stand in his place to congratulate him; all of Tamil Nadu celebrates this achievement,” the CM added