Man held over son's murder near Veeranam in Salem

SALEM: A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his history-sheeter son at their home near Veeranam in Salem allegedly enraged over the latter's repeated threats to family members.

The deceased was K Surya Prakash (24), son of C Kamaraj.

Police sources said Kamaraj allegedly attacked Surya with a sickle around 11.30 p.m on Friday. Surya died on the spot.

Surya had not been in a good relationship with his family and had been continuously involved in petty crimes. For one such theft case, he had earlier been arrested and lodged in the Omalur sub-jail, from where he had come out on bail last week.

After coming out of jail, he went to visit his family residing at Mettupatti Thathannur near Veeranam. There, he reportedly quarrelled with his family members, questioning why they had not taken any efforts to get him released from jail earlier, said police sources.