Officers take pregnant minor from an uphill village to hospital in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Health department teams from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts convinced the family of a 15-year-old girl, who is 38 weeks pregnant, and brought her from an uphill village and admitted her to the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, on Saturday.

Health department sources told TNIE, “The girl from Pennagaram block in Dharmapuri district was married to a 29-year-old man in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Kelamangalam block last year. Her husband was arrested under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in October.

The pregnant girl is due for delivery by the end of March. The girl had also registered her pregnancy in Kelamangalam block and was asked to come for regular treatment at Kelamangalam block or at Pennagaram block.

Health department officials from Kelamangalam block informed Pennagaram block health department staff but the girl’s family refused to co-operate. Subsequently, a health team led by Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer Dr C Rajesh Kumar informed the villagers and the girl’s family and the team reached the hill village on Friday morning. However, the family members had kept the girl hidden and refused to cooperate.” TNIE also visited the village on Friday.