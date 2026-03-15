Officers take pregnant minor from an uphill village to hospital in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Health department teams from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts convinced the family of a 15-year-old girl, who is 38 weeks pregnant, and brought her from an uphill village and admitted her to the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, on Saturday.
Health department sources told TNIE, “The girl from Pennagaram block in Dharmapuri district was married to a 29-year-old man in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Kelamangalam block last year. Her husband was arrested under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in October.
The pregnant girl is due for delivery by the end of March. The girl had also registered her pregnancy in Kelamangalam block and was asked to come for regular treatment at Kelamangalam block or at Pennagaram block.
Health department officials from Kelamangalam block informed Pennagaram block health department staff but the girl’s family refused to co-operate. Subsequently, a health team led by Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer Dr C Rajesh Kumar informed the villagers and the girl’s family and the team reached the hill village on Friday morning. However, the family members had kept the girl hidden and refused to cooperate.” TNIE also visited the village on Friday.
“The health team had to search for over seven hours but the child’s mother and other villagers refused to support. During the frantic search, a doctor was on the verge of fainting and had to drink water from a source where animals drink water from,” health department sources added.
Subsequently, Dr Rajesh informed Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar and TNIE informed Dharmapuri District Collector R Sadheesh. Both collectors assured to take steps by informing the revenue and police departments. On Saturday morning, the girl child was brought downhill and taken to a nearby primary health centre and later to the Government Dharmapuri Medical College.
Separately, two adolescent girls have not received free napkins from the health department for a few months. A temporary teacher of Panchayat Union Primary School in the village told TNIE, “A government teacher is irregular to the school. The supply of dry ration to the anganwadi in the village is irregular. Due to the lack of roads, most teachers are irregular.” When TNIE contacted Pennagaram Block Medical Officer, Dr M Ramadhas, he said he was unaware of the teenage pregnancy issue till Friday evening. Dharmapuri Collector R Sadheesh and Dharmapuri CEO Jothi Chandra said they would probe the allegations.