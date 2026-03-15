PG teacher on exam duty seeks action against HM for assault, casteist slurs in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School at Kangeyamapalayam has been blamed for assaulting a Scheduled Caste postgraduate teacher during exam duty. The latter also allegedly used casteist slurs, states a petition submitted to the School Education Department Director, demanding departmental action

The complainant teacher, M Govindraj, is from the Government Higher Secondary School in Kallapalayam, on the outskirts of Coimbatore city.

The alleged incident happened on Monday at the exam centre at the Government Higher Secondary School at Vagrayampalayam where Govindraj met the superintendent, who happened to be the headmaster of Kangeyampalayam school.

Govindraj, who teaches Economics, told TNIE that he was appointed as a route officer for the Class 12 board examination duty and had arrived at exam centre with question papers.

"I reached the centre at 7.55 am. I submitted the question papers to the departmental officer at 7.57 am. After that, the department officer called the superintendent, who is the headmaster of Kangeyampalayam School. He arrived at the centre at 8.10 am but noted the time as 8 am when he received the question papers. I told him to mention the correct time," he said.