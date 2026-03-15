Puducherry Assembly elections 2026: Voting on April 9, results on May 4

PUDUCHERRY: All 30 constituencies in Puducherry will go for polling on April 9, along with Assam and Kerala.

For the first time, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on different dates. This poses logistical challenges for the election machinery in the Union Territory, whose regions are geographically enclaved within Tamil Nadu.

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for all four poll-bound states. Filing of nominations will commence after the notification is issued on March 16. The last date for filing nominations is March 23. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 24, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 26.

Counting of votes will be taken up on May 4 along with the rest of the country, and the entire election process will be completed by May 6.

The tenure of the present Puducherry Legislative Assembly is set to end on June 15.