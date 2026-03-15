Retired Brigadier VR Swaminathan passes away in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Retired Brigadier VR Swaminathan, a distinguished officer of the Indian Army who played a key role in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 (Bangladesh Liberation War), passed away at the age of 94, on Saturday at the private hospital in Coimbatore district.

VR Swaminathan, a native of Kumbakonam, moved to Chennai, and after retirement, he settled at a retirement home near Vadavalli in Coimbatore district. He was recently admitted to the private hospital in the city for geriatric and age-related issues.

On Saturday morning, around 6.40 am, he passed away. He is survived by his daughter Deepa Suresh. The cremation of his mortal remains would be held on Sunday at Selvapuram.

Explaining his service to the nation, the Brigadier's son-in-law Arun said, Swaminathan was a Lieutenant Colonel who served as a Commanding officer of the 22 Maratha Light Infantry during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 and in the 1965 India - Pakistan War. He was promoted to Colonel from Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) after the 1971 war and then climbed to the ranks of a Brigadier.