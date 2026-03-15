There will be sudden twists when elections approach in TN: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Amid speculations that TVK functionaries are expressing interest in joining the NDA, former BJP state president K Annamalai said, “In Tamil Nadu politics, there will be sudden twists when elections approach. We will see what happens this time."

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Coimbatore on Saturday, Annamalai said, “NDA is strong and we are not waiting for anyone. If other parties are talking about forming an alliance with us, they should clarify it themselves," he said.

Further, he said there is no change in his earlier comments about TVK. "BJP differs from TVK ideologically. However, even opposing parties have formed alliances in politics. As far as Tamil Nadu politics is concerned, there will be sudden twists when elections approach," he said.

"DMK gives extra seats to the Congress while Communist parties are demanding more seats for themselves. Seats have been reduced for MDMK and KMDK. I think VCK's Thirumaavalavan will not accept such a decision. Therefore, there is confusion in the DMK alliance, and a possibility of changes there," he stated.

When asked if TVK is being threatened through CBI investigation or by stalling the release of Vijay-starrer 'Jananayagan', Annamalai said, “It was TVK that demanded a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede. Then how can we accept the claims that BJP is intimidating TVK using the CBI? Similarly, Vijay has not made any comment about the film so far. No one has accused BJP in this issue except DMK."