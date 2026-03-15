Two college students suspended for throwing cat from first floor in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A deemed university on Siruvani Road has suspended two undergraduate students for throwing a cat from the first floor of a building. The cat did not sustain any injuries.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which officers from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Coimbatore conducted an inquiry.

In an official letter, the institution stated that the students have been suspended from the university and its hostel from Saturday until further notice for inflicting cruelty on the animal.

V Balakrishnan, SPCA anti-cruelty officer in Coimbatore, told TNIE that the incident occurred on February 17. "An undergraduate student staying in the hostel threw a cat from the first-floor hostel building. The cat fell onto the meadow below from the first floor to the ground. As it landed safely, the cat was not injured. Had the landing been on a concrete floor, it could have sustained serious injuries," he said.

"We received this video on Thursday night. We inquired with the students on Friday and Saturday, and based on that, the institution has suspended two students, including the one who shot the video. We also plan to lodge a police complaint for further action," he said.