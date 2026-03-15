Video shows TVK cadres distributing gifts with party's identity to govt school students, draws flak

COIMBATORE: A new controversy has broken out at the Coimbatore District School Education Department after a government school administration allowed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) members into the school to distribute stationery items to students bearing the party's identity, violating norms.

A video circulating on social media shows TVK party members, wearing party towels and wishing students success in their exams, distributing stationery items to Class 10 students at the classroom of the Government High School in JJ Nagar near Malumichampatti, on the outskirts of the city.

One of the female functionaries is seen telling the students that if they score more than 480 in class 10 board examination, the party will arrange for them to meet their leader, Vijay. Teachers were also seen encouraging this activity in the video.

Later, a female functionary posted the video on her social media handle. Following opposition to the incident, she deleted the video from her social media handle.

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) President V Eswaran told TNIE that school education department officers should take stringent action against the headmaster and teachers who allowed the TVK members onto the premises with their political identity and encouraged them.

Activist S Basha told TNIE that although the School Education Department has instructed schools not to conduct any political events, headmasters continue to allow such activities. He said such practices could be curbed only if officers take action.

Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told TNIE that they have received the information about it and will conduct an inquiry by issuing a show-cause notice to the headmaster.