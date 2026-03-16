750-year old Thottipalam in Kaingarayan canal will be preserved at the same place: Minister Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Housing Minister S Muthusamy outlined measures to preserve the historic Thottipalam (aqueduct) along the Kalingarayan Canal while advancing its renovation project.
In a statement, Muthusamy said the state government has allocated up to Rs 83.3 crore for upgrading the canal from the 12-3 mile to the 15-4.5 mile section. The initiative focuses on preventing water wastage and ensuring reliable irrigation for farmers in the region.
The Thottipalam, located at the 13-7 mile mark, is a remarkable 750-year-old structure built entirely with large black stones using advanced ancient engineering.
It carries canal water above while allowing the Perumpallam stream, carrying rainwater and wastewater, to flow beneath. Recognized as one of Tamil Nadu's earliest aqueducts, constructed by Kongu chieftain Kalingarayan between 1270 and 1282, it holds significant heritage value and requires protection.
A consultation meeting with Water Resources Department (WRD) officials, farmers' representatives, and environmentalists, the participants unanimously supported preserving the ancient aqueduct.
Concerns were raised about potential future breaches if it remains in full use. Suggestions also included relocating it near the Kalingarayan Anicut for public viewing or retaining it.
WRD assessments identified technical challenges in continued exclusive use, prompting alternative proposals. During a joint inspection on February 3, 2026, with the Collector, WRD officials, and Erode East MLA, Minister Muthusamy proposed constructing a new adjacent aqueduct while restoring the original. The plan diverts approximately 75% of water through the new structure and 25% via the historic Thottipalam.
This recommendation has been forwarded to authorities for feasibility study and reporting. A small parcel of private land nearby is needed for the new aqueduct; the landowner was approached on March 12, 2026, to consider providing it.