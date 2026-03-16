750-year old Thottipalam in Kaingarayan canal will be preserved at the same place: Minister Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Housing Minister S Muthusamy outlined measures to preserve the historic Thottipalam (aqueduct) along the Kalingarayan Canal while advancing its renovation project.

In a statement, Muthusamy said the state government has allocated up to Rs 83.3 crore for upgrading the canal from the 12-3 mile to the 15-4.5 mile section. The initiative focuses on preventing water wastage and ensuring reliable irrigation for farmers in the region.

The Thottipalam, located at the 13-7 mile mark, is a remarkable 750-year-old structure built entirely with large black stones using advanced ancient engineering.

It carries canal water above while allowing the Perumpallam stream, carrying rainwater and wastewater, to flow beneath. Recognized as one of Tamil Nadu's earliest aqueducts, constructed by Kongu chieftain Kalingarayan between 1270 and 1282, it holds significant heritage value and requires protection.

A consultation meeting with Water Resources Department (WRD) officials, farmers' representatives, and environmentalists, the participants unanimously supported preserving the ancient aqueduct.