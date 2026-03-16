CCMC plans leachate storage lagoon to protect groundwater in Vellalore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has initiated a project aimed at preventing groundwater contamination in the Vellalore region, where leachates from the dumpyard have been affecting nearby areas.

The civic body has begun constructing a specialised leachate water storage lagoon designed to safely collect and treat the toxic liquid that seeps out of garbage piles.

Leachate is a dark, contaminated liquid formed when rainwater and moisture pass through accumulated waste. If left unmanaged, it can seep into the soil and pollute groundwater sources. Residents living near the Vellalore dumpyard have raised concerns in recent months after noticing yellow-coloured water from borewells, particularly in the Sriram Nagar locality.

Following these complaints, the Corporation collected water samples and sent them for laboratory analysis. As an immediate solution, officials have proposed constructing a storage lagoon to prevent the contaminated water from percolating into the ground.