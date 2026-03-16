CCMC's waste-to-energy plant to worsen health, environmental issues at Vellalore, say residents, activists

COIMBATORE: The decision of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to establish a waste-to-energy plant at the Vellalore dump yard has riled residents and environmental activists.

The proposed facility, estimated to cost Rs 450 crore, is expected to process about 1,200 tonnes of waste per day. As part of the plan, the civic body is also considering bringing municipal waste from Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation to the Vellalore site to ensure the plant functions at full capacity. However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the public and local organisations.

KP Sathasivam, a resident of the area, told TNIE, "People living near the dump yard have long been facing issues such as unbearable foul smell, poor sanitation, groundwater contamination, yellow-coloured drinking water, mosquito infestation and several health problems. And establishing a waste-to-energy plant in the same location would only worsen the situation and further threaten the health and livelihoods of the local population."

Expressing strong concerns, KS Mohan, social activist and secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, said residents in and around Vellalore are already struggling with severe environmental problems caused by the existing dump yard.