Chief of police battalion held for harassment of female cop in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Commandant of the Tamil Nadu Special Police IV Battalion at Kovaipudur, Coimbatore, was arrested on sexual harassment charges on Saturday.

According to police sources, 10 cases, including attempted sexual assault, have recently been registered against Commandant T Senthil Kumar (54) at the All-Woman Police Station, Coimbatore South, following the complaint lodged by a 45-year-old policewoman from his camp.

The incident occurred at the office of Senthil Kumar in October last year. After a complaint from the policewoman, the department conducted an inquiry against him and found the charges to be true. Recently, he was placed under suspension under Rule 17 (e) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955.

Following departmental procedures, the victim lodged a formal complaint at the police station. After inquiry, Senthil Kumar was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody on Saturday. Senthil Kumar was then lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison, sources added.

An officer in Coimbatore told TNIE that cases have also been registered against a woman sub-inspector for supporting the commandant in the same camp. She was placed under suspension on Friday.