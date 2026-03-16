Consider caste outfit's plea for DNC, DNT certificate: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to consider a representation of the Mutharaiyar Ezhuchi Sangam for issuing the members of the community’s sub-sects in certain districts the denotified community (DNC) and denotified tribe (DNT) certificates by cancelling the most-backward class (MBC) certificates already issued.

The direction was recently issued by Justice PT Asha on a petition moved by Dr S Panneerselvam, the honorary president of the outfit.

Noting that the respondent officials have failed to take action on the petitioner’s representation despite repeated reminders and personal meetings, prompting the petitioner to approach the court, the judge directed the association to submit a fresh representation to the additional chief secretary for revenue department and the commissioner of revenue administration forthwith. The authorities shall pass orders by taking note of the People’s Charter issued by the BC/MBC and the minorities welfare department within 12 weeks therefrom, the judge added.

Advocate C Mohan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the Mutharaiyar community has various sub-sects such as Ambalakarar, Valaiyar, Muthuraja, Muthiriyar and Servai, and that the sub-sects are classified and treated differentially in various areas. This is evidenced from the Makkal Saasanam-2025-2026 (People’s Charter) issued by the BC/MBC and the minorities welfare department, he said.

As the sub-sects, Ambalakarar and Valaiyar, are issued MBC certificate, they are denied welfare assistance under schemes, the counsel added.