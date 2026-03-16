DMK panchayat chief among seven booked by DVAC for financial fraud of Rs 65 lakh in Thanjavur.

THANJAVUR: Seven persons including a DMK town panchayat chairperson, her husband, father-in-law and the then executive officer of the town panchayat, were booked for financial irregularities of Rs 65 lakhs.

According to an FIR filed by the DVAC on March 11, an illegal contract was executed for laying a road in Peravurani town panchayat by N S Sekar, husband of DMK town panchayat chairperson S Shanthi in 2022. While the work was executed by him, he forged the work order and a deed with another contractor. Prima facie material is available for conducting investigation against N S Sekar, his wife and town panchayat president S Shanthi and B Palanivel, the then executive officer of the Peravurani town panchayat.

As per the second allegation, N Selvaraj, Shanthi’s father-in-law undertook a contract for laying paver blocks in select localities in Peravurani panchayat.

However, he completed the work only partially and through the connivance of Shanthi and S Thomas Anand, the Junior engineer at the town panchayat, Selvaraj forged the records and swindled the government out of Rs 7,93,559, the FIR stated.