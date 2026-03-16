Elderly man insulted at Saduperi Lake, video sparks outrage among public

VELLORE: An elderly man was allegedly insulted and driven away by an official at Saduperi Lake in Vellore on Saturday, a day after the renovated lake was opened to the public.

In a video that was widely shared on social media, an official was allegedly seen speaking disrespectfully to the elderly man and asking him to leave the premises.

According to sources present at the spot at the time of the incident, the elderly resident from a nearby area had come to Saduperi Lake with his grandchildren around 9.30 am on Saturday. He was allegedly prevented from entering the park as he had arrived half an hour before the official opening time of 10 am.

However, several other children were already playing inside the park at that time. When the man questioned the official as to why others were allowed inside while he was being stopped, the official allegedly spoke to him rudely and drove him away.

The video triggered widespread criticism on social media, with many netizens questioning whether only the children of government officials were being permitted to use the park.

Anaicut MLA AP Nandakumar said the incident had occurred by mistake and assured that such incidents would not happen again in the future.

The renovated Saduperi Lake, developed as a tourist destination at a cost of Rs 19 crore, was opened for public use by Vellore Collector VR Subbulaxmi on March 13.

The renovation works, which began on March 13, 2025, included strengthening of the lake bunds, construction of a walkway with lighting, a play park, two viewing decks, a boating facility and a pedestrian pathway.