EPS silent over attack on minorities across country, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin took a dig at opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for not commenting on “violence against minorities happening across the country”.

Speaking at an Iftar function in the city on Sunday, Stalin alleged that Palaniswami has not commented on anything about the minorities. He asked, “Along with the AIADMK, have you mortgaged your conscience also to the BJP. That is what is painful.” The CM further criticised the NDA alliance stating that EPS cannot safeguard the rights of the minorities.

“How can Palaniswami safeguard the rights of minority communities, when he is in alliance with the BJP which spreads hatred against them and seeks to benefit from it? It is not just Palaniswami, many in the country are like this who remain silent whenever Muslims are targeted by the BJP,” the CM said.

Stalin claimed that the DMK was the first party to raise its voice for the rights of the Muslims. “That’s why minority people always support the DMK,” he said. Referring to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent comments on Muslims, Stalin alleged that even Christians in the BJP-ruled states are not living in peace. “Not just Muslims, even Christians cannot celebrate Christmas peacefully in BJP-ruled states.” Stalin also claimed that it was the DMK that integrated all the minority movements on one stage.

“Today all minority movements are on one stage. It was the DMK that created this integration. This unity is essential for Tamil Nadu and for the country,” he said.