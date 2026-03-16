FSSAI revises turnover threshold for food business operators.

COIMBATORE: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has revised turnover thresholds for food businesses to boost ease of doing business, increasing the basic registration limit to Rs 1.5 crore (from Rs 12 lakh) and initiating permanent licences.

The FSSAI has announced a major revision to turnover thresholds for licensing and registration of food businesses to reduce compliance burden on small and medium-sized food business operators (FBOs). According to the announcement, the turnover limit for the basis of FSSAI registration has been increased tenfold from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore for a year, effective April 1 this year.

Furthermore, the requirement for a state license now applies to food businesses that have an annual turnover from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 50 crore. Businesses exceeding a turnover of Rs 50 crore or operating across multiple states are required to obtain a central government license.

The Food Safety and Standards Regulations were notified under the Food Safety and Standards Act for regulating licensing and registration of food business operators (FBOs). Different turnover thresholds and criteria are being implemented for categorisation, namely, registration, state license and central license, officials said.

Currently, the slab for basic registration for FBOs with an annual turnover is not exceeding Rs 12 lakh, for state license, the turnover should be between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 crore and for the central license the annual turnover must exceed Rs 20 crore.