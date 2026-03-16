Man hacks wife to death in Tirunelveli bus stand

TIRUNELVELI: A construction worker from Palamadai village allegedly hacked his 24-year-old wife to death inside the Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand, located at the heart of the city, on Sunday morning. Later, the suspect, Sudhakar (29), surrendered before the Junction Police Station, where he was arrested. According to the city police, the couple had been living separately over the past few months due to a family dispute.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said the relatives of Sudhakar and his wife -- S Pechiammal (24), a worker at a textile showroom -- were planning to hold talks to resolve the conflict between the couple, who have two children. However, Sudhakar allegedly suspected his wife of having extramarital relationships, they said.

Sources said that, around 10.15 am on Sunday, the suspect allegedly followed Pechiammal, who was on her way to work, and waylaid her at the bus stand. A quarrel that broke out between them intensified, during which the suspect allegedly took out a sickle he had concealed and hacked Pechiammal to death, killing her on the spot, said sources.

After he surrendered, the city police confiscated the sickle, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone from the suspect. The police inspected the crime scene, shifted the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for autopsy, and are analysing the CCTV camera footage from the bus stand. A case has been registered.

When asked whether the police personnel stationed at the outpost on the bus stand premises were present when the incident occurred, a police officer said he would inquire into it.