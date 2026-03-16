Mosquito menace, poor sanitation raise dengue fears in Madurai city

MADURAI: Residents of Sadasiva Nagar in Ward 37 have raised concerns over deteriorating sanitation conditions in the locality, alleging that the poor civic environment has led to a rise in fever cases, including suspected dengue infections. However, corporation officials maintained that only one dengue case has been confirmed so far and assured that preventive measures are being taken.

According to residents, several people in the neighbourhood have been suffering from fever in recent days. A social activist and a resident of Maraimalai Adigal Street, Syed Basha, claimed that at least three dengue cases have been reported in the area.

"The mosquito problem has become severe because of poor sanitation and stagnant water in several places. Despite raising complaints multiple times, no proper steps have been taken to resolve the issue," Basha added.

Other residents also pointed to problems with the recently installed underground drainage (UGD) system in the locality. According to them, sewage overflow has been reported in certain stretches even though the newly constructed system currently has only a few household connections.