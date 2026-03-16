Nellai tops Tamil Nadu again in NMMS; 659 clear exam

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli district has once again secured the first position in the state in the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination for the academic year 2025-26, with 659 students clearing the test. Tenkasi district secured the second position with 424 students clearing the examination. The qualified students will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 from the union government for four years.

According to a statement from Chief Educational Officer M Sivakumar, 4,999 Class 8 students from Tirunelveli district had appeared for the examination, of whom 659 students (13%) cleared it. "This marks a significant increase compared to the previous years. In 2023-24, a total of 356 students qualified, while the number rose to 508 in 2024-25. This year, the district has recorded a 30% increase over last year's performance and retained the top position in the state for the second consecutive year," he said. Of the 6,695 students selected across Tamil Nadu, nearly 10% are from the Tirunelveli district, he added.

Sivakumar said a district-level coordination team prepared weekly study plans and organised special coaching classes and weekly tests in schools. He added that the success was made possible due to the efforts of district coordinators Tilak, Rathi, and Kumar. He appreciated the teachers and school heads for their efforts.