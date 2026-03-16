Overhaul of NH stretch from Aachipatti to Oonjavelampatti commences

COIMBATORE: The State Highways Department has begun comprehensive resurfacing and renovation of the 12-kilometre stretch of the national highway connecting Aachipatti and Oonjavelampatti. Road users in Pollachi are set to benefit from the major road renewal project worth Rs 29 crore.

Over the past few days, repair work has been progressing from Oonjavelampatti on Udumalai Road to Achipatti on Coimbatore Road.

The stretch, which sees thousands of vehicles every day, has long been in a deteriorated condition, posing challenges for motorists and residents alike.

The highway was widened into a four-lane road about seven years ago in an effort to ease traffic congestion and reduce accidents. However, poor planning and lack of regular maintenance gradually turned the stretch into a problematic corridor. In particular, the Udumalai Road section has been plagued by issues such as encroached footpaths and narrow service roads, making commuting difficult not only for local residents but also for motorists passing through the area.