Seat-sharing disputes threaten stability of NDA and INDIA alliances in Puducherry

Another point of contention is the entry of Jose Charles Martin’s LJK into the NDA. While the BJP is supportive of the move, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has expressed opposition.

Additionally, the AINRC is keen to secure a commitment from either the Prime Minister or the Union Home Minister regarding the granting of statehood to Puducherry, a key issue in the party’s previous election manifesto.

Ahead of a meeting with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Meanwhile, the INDIA alliance partners, the Congress and the DMK, are also grappling with seat-sharing and leadership issues. While negotiations are ongoing, no consensus has yet been reached. The DMK has pitched itself to lead the alliance, arguing that the “Tamil Nadu model” of governance could appeal to voters. The Congress, however, maintains that it traditionally led the alliance until 2016, contesting two-thirds of Puducherry’s 30 Assembly seats and allocating the rest to allies.

Even after seat-sharing is resolved, assigning constituencies remains a challenge, as both parties have already groomed prospective candidates. Girish Chodankar