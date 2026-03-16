Seat-sharing disputes threaten stability of NDA and INDIA alliances in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Despite the formalisation of the two major political blocs, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA alliance, both fronts in Puducherry are facing significant challenges in finalising seat allocations and constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections, raising concerns over potential ruptures in the alliances.
Within the NDA, the seat-sharing arrangement between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) has been agreed upon, with 14 seats allocated to the BJP and 16 to the AINRC. However, identifying specific constituencies for each party has emerged as a fresh hurdle. Several BJP aspirants are keen to contest from constituencies currently held by the AINRC, while AINRC leaders are staking claims to seats where they believe they have strong prospects. In many constituencies, leaders from both parties have been nurturing their campaigns independently, complicating the finalisation of candidates.
Another point of contention is the entry of Jose Charles Martin’s LJK into the NDA. While the BJP is supportive of the move, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has expressed opposition.
Additionally, the AINRC is keen to secure a commitment from either the Prime Minister or the Union Home Minister regarding the granting of statehood to Puducherry, a key issue in the party’s previous election manifesto.
Ahead of a meeting with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Meanwhile, the INDIA alliance partners, the Congress and the DMK, are also grappling with seat-sharing and leadership issues. While negotiations are ongoing, no consensus has yet been reached. The DMK has pitched itself to lead the alliance, arguing that the “Tamil Nadu model” of governance could appeal to voters. The Congress, however, maintains that it traditionally led the alliance until 2016, contesting two-thirds of Puducherry’s 30 Assembly seats and allocating the rest to allies.
Even after seat-sharing is resolved, assigning constituencies remains a challenge, as both parties have already groomed prospective candidates. Girish Chodankar