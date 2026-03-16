Seven tribal families living under Rayakottai flyover rehabilitated

KRISHNAGIRI: Following continuous efforts for over seven months by the district administration, seven tribal families living under the Rayakottai flyover in Krishnagiri district were rescued and rehabilitated. Eight children were readmitted to schools and job opportunities created for people.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar said, "It was in August 2025 that we arrested a woman who had kidnapped a six-month-old baby from a tribal couple. Following this, we have been trying to relocate and provide rehabilitation for seven tribal families dwelling under the flyover. Also, we had earlier rescued their children and enrolled them in schools, but they dropped out and went back to rag picking with their families, where they used to sell the collected waste, earning around Rs 250 per day."

He added that, last month, a special team was constituted with Deputy Collector (training), K Sowmiya, Collector PC to Education, A Abdul Sathar and District Employment and Career Guidance Centre officer, Gowrishankar to started to support the livelihood of the families.

"All seven families, including 13 adults and 14 children were given a shelter in a Samathuvapuram at Kathalamedu near Krishnagiri. Eight children were admitted to government schools in Kaatinayanapalli and Kammampalli. The families were from Kelamangalam and Kaveripattinam surroundings."

Five men have given employment at construction sites and are now earning Rs 800 per day. Further, employment opportunities were created in a water supply company near Kaveripattinam. Post election, house pattas will be allocated for families and dry ration for each family has been provided, the Collector said.