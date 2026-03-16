Tamil Nadu initiates steps to bring back bodies of seven Tamils killed in Nepal bus accident

CHENNAI: The state government on Sunday said steps are being taken to bring back the bodies of seven pilgrims from the state who were killed in a bus accident in Nepal. In a release, the state government said the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department is coordinating efforts to repatriate the bodies to their native places and ensure treatment for the injured.

As per release, a group of 24 people from Pollachi and Devakottai had travelled to Nepal on a pilgrimage to the Manakamana temple. While returning from the temple, the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident, killing seven persons, including five women. Seven others who sustained injuries in the mishap are currently undergoing treatment at the Chitwan Old Medical College Hospital in Nepal, the release said.