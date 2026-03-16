TN Minister Panneerselvam inaugurates Rs 81-cr Aruvalmookku flood prevention project

CUDDALORE: Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday inaugurated the Aruvalmookku project work, implemented as a permanent flood prevention measure in the Thyagavalli area, at an estimated cost of Rs 81.12 crore.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the project was completed following directions from Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had conducted field inspections in several districts and instructed officials to undertake infrastructure and flood prevention works.

“The Aruvalmookku project has remained a long-standing demand of the people and farmers of this region since 1992. Though several governments had given assurances, the project has now been implemented under the present chief minister,” he said, adding that it would prevent seawater intrusion, facilitate rainwater recharge and improve groundwater levels.

As Cuddalore district has estuaries of five rivers and faces flooding during monsoon, the project has been implemented to protect agricultural lands. The new barrage would prevent seawater intrusion and protect agricultural lands located up to about 23 km upstream of the Keelaparavanar, he said.