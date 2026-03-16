TN Minister Panneerselvam inaugurates Rs 81-cr Aruvalmookku flood prevention project

CUDDALORE: Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday inaugurated the Aruvalmookku project work, implemented as a permanent flood prevention measure in the Thyagavalli area, at an estimated cost of Rs 81.12 crore.
Speaking at the event, the minister said the project was completed following directions from Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had conducted field inspections in several districts and instructed officials to undertake infrastructure and flood prevention works.
“The Aruvalmookku project has remained a long-standing demand of the people and farmers of this region since 1992. Though several governments had given assurances, the project has now been implemented under the present chief minister,” he said, adding that it would prevent seawater intrusion, facilitate rainwater recharge and improve groundwater levels.
As Cuddalore district has estuaries of five rivers and faces flooding during monsoon, the project has been implemented to protect agricultural lands. The new barrage would prevent seawater intrusion and protect agricultural lands located up to about 23 km upstream of the Keelaparavanar, he said.
In a statement, the Cuddalore District Collector’s office said, “Under the project, a new barrage measuring 160 m in length has been constructed across the Keelaparavanar river at Aruvalmookku. A new two-lane bridge of 62 m has also been built for public transport. In addition to this, a 73-m regulator has been constructed about 200 m from the sea.”
“Works have also been carried out to create a new canal of 1,600 m to discharge floodwater into the sea instead of the earlier route through the old Paravanar river, which flows for about 12 km from Aruvalmookku," the statement added.
Cuddalore collector C Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar, executive engineer of Water Resources Department K Kantharuban, Cuddalore revenue divisional officer J Sundararajan, assistant executive engineers, assistant engineers and other officials were present.