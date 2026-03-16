Wait time at railway gate: Activist petitions PM, demands ROB at Shanthi Nagar

COIMBATORE: The Prime Minister has been urged to intervene to help resolve the difficulties posed by the prolonged waiting time at the Kattoor railway gate by constructing a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Shanthi Nagar.

Mettupalayam-based social activist S Basha who is also the General Secretary of CITU sent a petition to the Prime Minister in this regard on behalf of the people in the surroundings of Kattoor.

"A high-level Railways team should be deputed to study the situation at the Kattoor railway gate. It should seek the opinion of the people in constructing an ROB at Shanthi Nagar as a permanent solution," said Basha in his letter to PM Narendra Modi submitted on the central public grievance portal on February 13.

"Based on my petition, the Railways replied stating that it closes the railway gate for 20 mintues as a safety measure. We respect the safety concern but waiting at the Kattoor railway gate is troubling the motorists and residents, especially parents taking their school children during morning and evening.

"The railway gate at Kattoor is located on a narrow road used by residents of Mahadevapuram, SM Nagar, Dasampalayam road and Kendaiyur. Moreover, many devotees use it to reach the popular Vana Badrakaliamman temple. As the Southern Railway has announced special trains this summer, the gate will be closed for more time, forcing motorists to wait in scorching heat," explained Basha.