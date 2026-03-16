We will uphold secularism and social harmony, says Edappadi

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday, hosted an Iftar party for Muslims observing fast during the month of Ramzan. BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, TMC(M) president G K Vasan, IJK founder Parivendhar, Puratchi Bharatham leader Poovai S Jegamoorthy, Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi leader N R Dhanapalan and TMML leader Basheer Ahmed were among those who took part in the event.

“Under no circumstances will we deviate even an atom from our fundamental principles. I assure you that we will uphold secularism, social harmony and an uncompromising commitment to the protection of law and order, and that we will govern in accordance with the path shown by past leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa,” EPS asserted, speaking on the occasion.

Hailing the fast observed during Ramzan, he said the welfare measures implemented by the past AIADMK governments. By coincidence, the announcement of Assembly poll schedule came on Sunday, he added.