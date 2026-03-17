Chennai–Velankanni to get first full-rake daily express train

CHENNAI: Nearly 15 years after the Nagapattinam–Velankanni (10 km) metre-gauge line was converted into broad gauge, the Velankanni Basilica — one of the most popular pilgrimage destinations in the delta districts — will receive a full-rake daily express train from Chennai starting May 20.
The existing 23-coach LHB rake of the Tambaram–Karaikal Express, which currently operates via Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam, will be diverted to terminate at Velankanni through the Karaikal–Peralam railway line, with a stoppage at Thirunallar, another prominent pilgrimage centre, according to an order issued by Southern Railway on Saturday.
The diversion will eliminate locomotive reversals at Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur stations, reducing travel time by about 30 minutes. This will also become the first full-rake express train to operate between Chennai and Velankanni, improving access for pilgrims visiting the basilica.
The Tambaram–Velankanni Express will depart Tambaram at 9.30 pm, while the return service will leave Velankanni at 9.50 pm. Services in both directions will commence on May 20.
Passengers travelling to Velankanni had earlier relied on slip coaches attached to the Chennai–Karaikal Express between 2013 and 2022. However, the service was suspended multiple times in 2015, 2016 and 2018 due to operational issues, and was eventually withdrawn in 2022. Slip coaches refer to a system in which six or seven coaches are detached from a train and diverted to another destination with a separate locomotive, while the remaining coaches continue to the original destination.
Railway officials said the diversion via the Peralam–Karaikal line would provide a direct service to Velankanni and increase the train’s carrying capacity by nearly 200%, easing congestion. The 23.5-km broad-gauge Karaikal–Peralam line was opened for passenger operations in August last year. The Tambaram–Velankanni Express will run via Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Mayiladuthurai, Peralam, Karaikal, Nagore and Nagapattinam.
At present, pilgrims travelling on the Chennai Egmore–Karaikal Kamban Express have to get down at Nagapattinam around 3.40 am and board a DEMU service to reach Velankanni. The new service is expected to remove this inconvenience.
Route
Chengalpattu
Villupuram
Cuddalore Port
Chidambaram
Mayiladuthurai
Peralam
Karaikal
Nagore
Nagapattinam