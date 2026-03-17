Chennai–Velankanni to get first full-rake daily express train

CHENNAI: Nearly 15 years after the Nagapattinam–Velankanni (10 km) metre-gauge line was converted into broad gauge, the Velankanni Basilica — one of the most popular pilgrimage destinations in the delta districts — will receive a full-rake daily express train from Chennai starting May 20.

The existing 23-coach LHB rake of the Tambaram–Karaikal Express, which currently operates via Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam, will be diverted to terminate at Velankanni through the Karaikal–Peralam railway line, with a stoppage at Thirunallar, another prominent pilgrimage centre, according to an order issued by Southern Railway on Saturday.

The diversion will eliminate locomotive reversals at Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur stations, reducing travel time by about 30 minutes. This will also become the first full-rake express train to operate between Chennai and Velankanni, improving access for pilgrims visiting the basilica.

The Tambaram–Velankanni Express will depart Tambaram at 9.30 pm, while the return service will leave Velankanni at 9.50 pm. Services in both directions will commence on May 20.