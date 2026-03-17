Deliver seats, get minister post: CM Stalin to DMK district secretaries

CHENNAI: Warning DMK’s district secretaries of stringent action if they are found to create skirmishes within the party, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that he would offer ministership to high performers post “election-win”. He promised to reward those who contribute to bagging maximum number of constituencies irrespective of seniority.

Speaking at a meeting of his party’s district secretaries at Anna Arivalayam in the wake of the Election Commission’s announcement on holding the state assembly elections on April 23, Stalin said the field is fertile for the party and asked them to avoid slip-ups.

“Each of you must be careful about that. Realise that every action, every movement, and every word of yours will echo in the election, and therefore, act accordingly,” Stalin told the district secretaries.

Stating that it is time to harvest the efforts that the party has put in over the years, Stalin said the coming days are like running to cross the finish line in a relay. “None of us should slack off. The responsibility lies on each shoulder to provide twice the labour we have given so far and harvest the party’s victory from it,” he said.

Making a pitch for winning 200 constituencies, including those of the alliance parties, Stalin warned that there should not be any internal party issues until the election gets over.