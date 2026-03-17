DMK, AIADMK urge CEO not to cover statues of departed leaders

CHENNAI: Representatives of several political parties, including DMK, AIADMK, CPI, and VCK, on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to cover statues of leaders who have passed away, as part of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Assembly elections.

They said only statues of living leaders may be covered during the election period. The demand was raised at a meeting of recognised political parties convened by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik at the secretariat on Monday.

DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi said the party reiterated several concerns it had already raised before the full commission of the ECI earlier this month. Among them was the need to revise the system of providing Form 17, which records polling details. Bharathi said discrepancies were often noticed between the vote count entered in the form and the later figures released by the commission.

Noting that B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary falls on April 14, he requested that Ambedkar statues be exempted from such measures. Bharathi said the CEO assured that appropriate orders would be issued on the matter.