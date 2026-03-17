Election surveillance: Rs 43.39 lakh seized in Tiruppur city

TIRUPPUR: Election surveillance teams in Tiruppur district seized a total of Rs 43.39 lakh from various individuals during vehicle inspections conducted on Monday as intensified monitoring started ahead of the state election on April 23.

Election authorities have deployed flying squads and static surveillance teams across the district to prevent the illegal distribution of cash to voters.

The flying squad recovered Rs 35 lakh in cash from a two-wheeler during a vehicle inspection near the Avinashi Road flyover in Tiruppur city. Officials seized the cash as the rider, identified as Pankaj, was unable to produce valid documents to prove the source and purpose of the money.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Pankaj had travelled from Bengaluru to Tiruppur by train and was allegedly carrying the money to purchase fabrics and garments for his shop. However, due to the absence of supporting documents, the cash was confiscated and handed over to the Revenue Divisional Office.

Officials later deposited the amount in the district treasury and informed him that the money could be reclaimed upon submission of valid proof.

In a separate incident, Rs 6 lakh in cash was seized from a car during vehicle checks on Kumaran Road as the driver, identified as Karthikeyan from Pollachi, also failed to provide valid documents. Further inquiry is being conducted at the municipal corporation office.

Officials said that on the very first day of intensified checks Rs 42.25 lakh was confiscated in Tiruppur city and Rs 1.14 lakh in Avinashi.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and instead use bank transactions since the MCC has come into effect.