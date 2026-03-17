Four found charred to death inside car in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Charred bodies of four people, believed to be from the same family, were found inside a car near Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district in the morning hours on Tuesday.

Police said that the deceased included a man, woman and two children. The identity of the deceased persons could not be ascertained till 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Police added that an inquiry was underway into the accident and suicide angles, rejecting claims of possible murder. “The car has been properly driven and parked off the road around 50 metres away. The death of the family members may be an accident while taking rest or a suicide. We are conducting an inquiry in both angles. Three of the four bodies were found on the back seat and one in the driver’s seat. The car key was found inserted. The police personnel felt heat in the car even in the morning hours, which indicates that the incident could have taken place at around 5 am. The police are attempting to trace the registration number of the car by examining roadside CCTV footage,” sources said.