Four jurisdictions, zero solutions: The bizarre administrative limbo of Coimbatore village

COIMBATORE: Ponnandampalayam, a small village in Coimbatore district, has a bizarre position: boundaries of four local bodies intersect here, but they also overlap with the boundaries of Avinashi and Sulur Assembly constituencies, as well as those of the Coimbatore and Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituencies.

For around 300 families residing in Ponnandampalayam there is neither pride nor gain from this odd situation as they have to face numerous administrative complications, especially to access even basic facilities; hence, they demand the incorporation of the village under one local body, the Kaniyur panchayat which is part of the Sulur Assembly constituency.

Locals reason that most areas of the village is within the Kaniyur limits, where basic amenities are available. They are continuing their protest to bring their village into the Kaniyur panchayat.

Most of the residents of Ponnandampalayam, located on the Thennampalayam-Annur road, primarily depend on factories and industries for their livelihood. The number of migrant workers here is comparable to that of the local population.