Highway plan via Sengottai Gap raises wildlife concerns

CHENNAI: A proposed highway corridor cutting through the Sengottai (Aryankavu) Gap in the southern Western Ghats, involving long tunnels and large-scale rock excavation, is drawing concern from conservationists who warn that the fragile mountain pass is both a critical wildlife corridor and a landslide-prone landscape. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has submitted a proposal seeking wildlife clearance from the National Board for Wildlife for the project.

The corridor is part of the Puliyarai–Aryankavu–Kadampattukonam economic corridor under the Bharatmala programme and is intended to improve freight connectivity between Tamil Nadu and the Kerala coast. The project will link NH-744 (Kollam–Madurai) with NH-66 (Mumbai–Kanniyakumari), forming a key east–west freight route across the Western Ghats.

While the entire corridor is planned over 61.7 km, the most ecologically sensitive section is Package-1 — a 23-km stretch between Puliyarai in Tenkasi district and Edamon in Kollam district. Of this, around 4 km lies in Tamil Nadu and 18.96 km falls in Kerala.